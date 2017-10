NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The dollar turned higher against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, reversing an earlier drop, as the Federal Reserve’s latest forecast reinforced the notion of a possible interest rate increase in December.

At 2:25 p.m. (1825 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was up 0.7 percent at 92.471, its highest level in four trading sessions. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)