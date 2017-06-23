FOREX-Dollar trims losses vs yen after U.S. May new home sales data

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar scaled back its earlier decline against the yen on Friday as data showed sales of U.S. new homes in May came in stronger than expected in May, reducing worries about a slowdown in the domestic housing market.

At 10:14 a.m. (1414 GMT), the greenback was down 0.04 percent at 111.29 yen, while the euro hovered near its session high against the dollar at $1.1189, up 0.3 percent from late on Thursday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)