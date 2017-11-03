FOREX-Dollar hits one-week low after U.S. jobs report

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar sank broadly on Friday after the release of the October U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which came in below expectations.

The jobs report showed its largest gain since July 2016, but missed economists’ expectations for an increase of 310,000 jobs, following a particularly weak reading in September.

The euro rose to its highest in just over a week at $1.1690 and the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, fell to its lowest since the same day at 94.408. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)