FOREX-Dollar index pares gain on report on Powell as Fed chair
#Markets News
October 27, 2017 / 2:18 PM / in 21 hours

FOREX-Dollar index pares gain on report on Powell as Fed chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed its earlier gains on Friday versus a basket of currencies following a Bloomberg report that President Donald Trump is said to be leaning toward Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as his pick to head the U.S. central bank.

At 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against the euro, yen and four other currencies was up 0.3 percent at 94.866 after reaching a three-month peak of 95.150 earlier Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
