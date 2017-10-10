FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro firms after speech by Catalonia's Puigdemont
October 10, 2017 / 6:16 PM / 9 days ago

FOREX-Euro firms after speech by Catalonia's Puigdemont

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The euro rose on Tuesday to session highs against the dollar and yen as Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont declared the region’s independence from Spain while saying he proposes the parliament suspend the Oct. 1 referendum to break away from Spain.

At 2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT), the euro zone single currency was up 0.5 percent at $1.1803 after reaching $1.1825, which was the highest versus the greenback since Sept. 29. The euro was up 0.2 percent at 132.55 yen, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

