NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the White House said President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminum imports might allow exemptions for Canadian and Mexican producers.

At 3:15 p.m. (2015 GMT), the Mexico currency was up 0.09 percent at 18.7225 peso per dollar. It improved from 18.9000 peso earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Leslie Adler)