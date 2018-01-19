FOREX-Dollar index's losses grow as U.S. consumer sentiment weakens

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The dollar added to its losses versus a group of currencies on Friday as the University of Michigan’s gauge on U.S. consumer sentiment in early January unexpectedly weakened to its lowest level since July.

At 10:11 AM (1511 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies on a trade-weighted basis was last down 0.08 pct at 90.465. It was not far from a three-year low of 91.104 set on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)