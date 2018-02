TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell more than 0.5 percent on the day to five-month low below 108.05 yen on Tuesday, as European stock futures wobbled and Japanese stock erased earlier gains to check risk appetite that bounced on Wall Street gains.

The dollar slipped to as low as 108.015 yen, with next support seen as its 2017 low of 107.32. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.7 percent, erasing its earlier gains of 1.4 percent.