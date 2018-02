SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The yen slipped against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan increased the amount of its buying in Japanese government bonds with three- to five- years to maturity.

The dollar touched an intraday high of 109.095 yen after the BOJ’s announcement. The dollar later pulled back from that high and was last trading at 108.93 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam Holmes)