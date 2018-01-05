FOREX-Dollar cuts gains vs yen, slips vs euro after U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed gains against the yen and turned negative versus the euro on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in December.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by just 148,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists were forecasting a jobs gain of 190,000. Employment data for October and November data were revised to show 9,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported.

The dollar cut gains against the yen to 113.11 yen from 113.28 before the jobs report, while the euro rose to $1.2069 from $1.2049 before the data’s release.