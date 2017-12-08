FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar firms after U.S. jobs data, but off highs due to wages
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 8, 2017 / 2:34 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

FOREX-Dollar firms after U.S. jobs data, but off highs due to wages

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * U.S. wages lower than expected in November
    * Wages data shows inflation still low-analyst
    * Dollar comes off three-week highs

 (Adds comment, updates prices, changes dateline; previous
LONDON)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro
and yen in choppy trading on Friday after data showed the U.S.
economy created more jobs than expected last month, but gains
were capped by wages data that analysts said were disappointing.
    That could weigh on the pace of interest rate rises next
year as the Federal Reserve grapples with sluggish wages that
reflect persistently low inflation.
    The dollar came off three-week highs after the report, while
the euro, although still down on the day, recouped some of those
losses. 
    U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs in November 
amid broad gains in hiring as distortions from recent hurricanes
faded. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising
by 200,000 jobs last month.
    But analysts said average hourly earnings were lower than
expected. Average hourly earnings rose five cents or 0.2 percent
in November, but economists expected a 0.3 percent rise. The
annual increase in wages was also weaker than forecast: the
November figure came in at 2.5 percent versus a 2.7 percent
expectation.
    "The wages data reinforces the belief that inflationary
pressures remain well-contained, keeping the Federal Reserve's
monetary tightening plans in check," said Karl Schamotta,
director of global product & market strategy at Cambridge Global
Payments in Toronto.
    "Wages typically rise at a faster clip during this stage in
an economic expansion, making the absence of earnings growth
worrisome for policymakers on the central bank's rate-setting
committee," he added.
    Following the data, the dollar pared gains against the yen
but was still higher on the day at 113.35 yen, up 0.2 percent.
The euro reduced losses versus the dollar, but still traded
weaker at $1.1757, down just 0.1 percent.
    
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 9:12AM (1412 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.1756        $1.1771     -0.13%         +11.82%     +1.1777     +1.1731
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        113.3300       113.0800    +0.22%         -3.03%      +113.5800   +113.0900
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     133.23         133.12      +0.08%         +8.19%      +133.4500   +133.1300
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9949         0.9942      +0.07%         -2.25%      +0.9977     +0.9941
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.3421         1.3473      -0.39%         +8.80%      +1.3519     +1.3400
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.2832         1.2849      -0.13%         -4.45%      +1.2868     +1.2805
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.7523         0.7511      +0.16%         +4.27%      +0.7533     +0.7502
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.1697         1.1705      -0.07%         +9.14%      +1.1719     +1.1689
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.8756         0.8737      +0.22%         +2.79%      +0.8771     +0.8689
 NZ               NZD=        0.6857         0.6829      +0.41%         -1.21%      +0.6866     +0.6823
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                  
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        8.2974         8.3139      -0.20%         -3.93%      +8.3410     +8.2899
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.7552         9.7883      -0.34%         +7.37%      +9.7927     +9.7542
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        8.4662         8.4825      -0.36%         -7.04%      +8.5156     +8.4545
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     9.9527         9.9885      -0.36%         +3.89%      +10.0000    +9.9495
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-DreyfussEditing by Chizu
Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.