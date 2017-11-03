FOREX-Dollar rebounds after U.S. services, manufacturing data

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly after the release of U.S. manufacturing and services sector data that beat estimates, reversing an earlier slide after an underwhelming jobs report.

The euro turned negative against the dollar, falling to its lowest level of the day after the U.S. factory orders and ISM non-manufacturing PMI data, and the dollar turned positive against the Japanese yen, erasing earlier losses.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rival currencies, rose to near its highs of the day, touching 94.818. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)