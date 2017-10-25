FOREX-Dollar stalls despite upbeat U.S. data, Fed chair talk

* Home sales, durable goods data fail to lift greenback * Support seen for Taylor as Fed chief, limiting drop for dollar * Canada dollar hits 3-month lows after BOC leaves rates steady * Sterling jumps on stronger-than-expected GDP data (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Wednesday against a basket of currencies, struggling to post further gains tied to speculation the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve will steer policy in a more hawkish direction. A pullback in U.S. bond yields, with two-year Treasury yields retreating from a near nine-year peak, also stoked some selling in the dollar. "There's nothing concrete so that encouraged some profit-taking," Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset management in New York said of President Donald Trump's nominee for Fed chief. Profit-taking on the greenback occurred even in the wake of surprisingly strong data on durable goods orders and new home sales in September, analysts said. New orders for U.S. capital goods rose more than forecast by 2.2 percent last month, while new home sales unexpectedly jumped to a near 10-year high in September. Among other major currencies, sterling climbed almost 1 percent to an eight-day high of $1.3271 after stronger-than-expected U.K. growth data cemented expectations the Bank of England will raise interest rates next week. The Canadian dollar tumbled to C$1.2816 to the greenback , its weakest since July 12, after the Bank of Canada as expected left key overnight rates unchanged. Despite Wednesday's pullback, the dollar index has gained 0.6 percent in the past week on hopes for a tax-cut plan and in the aftermath of reports that Stanford University economist John Taylor impressed Trump in his interview for the Fed's top post. Taylor favors a rule-based approach to setting interest rates and is seen as someone who may put the Fed on a path of faster rate hikes compared with Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires next February. Trump's other possible nominees to head the Fed include Yellen, Fed Governor Jerome Powell, his economic adviser Gary Cohn and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. On Wednesday, a senior administration official said Trump was not likely to pick Cohn due to his key role on tax reform, while Trump told Fox Business Network that he thinks Yellen is "terrific" but suggested he would like make his "own mark" for a Fed chair. Trump is expected to announce his Fed chair candidate before his Asian trip in early November. The index tracking the greenback versus six currencies was down 0.1 percent at 93.696, holding below a 2-1/2 week high of 94.017 set on Monday. The dollar climbed to 114.245 yen, its highest since July 11 , following Sunday's victory for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose ultra-loose monetary policy should keep pressure on the yen. It was down 0.2 percent at 113.70 yen in late trading. The euro gained 0.4 percent at $1.181 before Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting, prompted by expectations it would announce the start of trimming its monthly asset purchases to 40 billion euros from 60 billion euros in January. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:12PM (1912 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1807 $1.1759 +0.41% +12.31% +1.1818 +1.1754 Dollar/Yen JPY= 113.7100 113.8900 -0.16% -2.70% +114.2400 +113.4900 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 134.25 133.94 +0.23% +9.02% +134.4800 +133.7600 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9891 0.9909 -0.18% -2.82% +0.9939 +0.9870 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.3254 1.3134 +0.91% +7.44% +1.3270 +1.3111 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.2805 1.2673 +1.04% -4.65% +1.2816 +1.2658 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7697 0.7775 -1.00% +6.68% +0.7784 +0.7691 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1679 1.1654 +0.21% +8.98% +1.1705 +1.1641 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8905 0.8955 -0.56% +4.54% +0.8973 +0.8879 NZ NZD= 0.6873 0.6900 -0.39% -0.98% +0.6912 +0.6862 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.0232 8.0026 +0.26% -7.11% +8.0333 +7.9943 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.4736 9.4161 +0.61% +4.27% +9.4846 +9.4133 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 8.2253 8.2192 +0.44% -9.69% +8.2572 +8.2071 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 9.7120 9.6693 +0.44% +1.38% +9.7165 +9.6690 All spots FX= Tokyo spots AFX= Europe spots EFX= Volatilities FXVOL= Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX World central bank news CEN Economic Forecasts... ECON Official rates...INT/RATE Forex Diary.......MI/DIARY Top events........M/DIARY Diaries...........DIARY Diaries Index........IND/DIARY Press Digests.....PRESS Polls on G7 economies..SURVEY/ European markets......MARKETS/)) (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London, Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)