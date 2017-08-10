GRAPHIC-World markets seismograph - charting disturbances

(Refiles with added crossheads and annotations, amends stocks and bonds graphic to reflect closer date range)

LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Before this week's jolt from rising North Korea tensions, world markets had rarely if ever been calmer or more buoyant.

Despite intense political uncertainty over the past 18 months surrounding the unexpected election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain's surprise decision to leave the European Union, volatility in key equity and bond markets had tested some of their lowest levels in a generation.

The S&P 500 this week completed a run of 15 consecutive closes less than 0.3 percent in either direction, a level of stability not seen since 1927, according to Deutsche Bank.

Wall Street and MSCI's broadest measure of world stock markets are at all-time highs.

Yet as the escalation in nuclear tensions between the United States and North Korea has shown, confidence can very quickly evaporate.

Volatility spiked on Wednesday and Thursday to some of its highest levels since May. The rise in implied volatility on Wall Street was the second biggest in nearly a year.

The big question now is whether these gyrations quickly dissipate, as with so many similar spikes over the past year, or whether current events were a trigger for a more durable correction to one of the longest-running bull markets in history.

Below is a dashboard of charts that aim to capture the big picture of how market developments unfold.

