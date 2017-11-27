GLOBAL MARKETS-Chipmakers drag stocks after bearish note, U.S. crude slides

(Updates prices)

* Greenback slides against yen; dollar index ticks higher

* Oil falls on U.S. drilling but OPEC cuts support market

* U.S. chipmakers fall after record high close Friday

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Declines in chipmaker shares weighed on stocks across the globe on Monday, while U.S. energy shares fell as crude dropped and the dollar slipped against the yen.

U.S. chipmaker stocks fell 1.0 percent after closing at a record high on Friday. A Morgan Stanley note on global technology downgraded Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor and argued it is time for a pause for chipmakers, which have seen stellar performance this year.

Tech stocks in Europe fell 0.7 percent.

“The (stock) market is looking at the rest of the world and seeing it’s a little bit soft, while the early read on holiday sales has been pretty good,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Consumer Discretionary sector was among the top boosts to the S&P, lead by Amazon, as sales data indicated an upbeat consumer during the first weekend of the U.S. holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.43 points, or 0.13 percent, to 23,588.42, the S&P 500 lost 0.29 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,602.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.62 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,880.54.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.43 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.29 percent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.92 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.9 percent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.24 percent.

Energy stocks fell the most on the S&P 500, down 0.9 percent. The slide tracked a 1.31 percent decline in U.S. crude to $58.18 per barrel while Brent was last at $63.87, up 0.02 percent on the day.

The dollar index rose 0.13 percent, with the euro down 0.26 percent to $1.1899.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.45 percent versus the greenback at 111.04 per dollar.

Sterling was last trading at $1.3321, down 0.10 percent on the day.

Treasury yields rose briefly after data showed U.S. new home sales surged to their highest in 10 years and were last little changed on the day.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.3294 percent, from 2.34 percent late on Friday.

The gap between U.S. 2-year note and U.S. 10-year note yields contracted to 56.30 basis points, the tightest in over a decade. The gap was last at 58.3 basis points.

The 30-year bond last fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.7654 percent, from 2.761 percent late on Friday.

Spot gold added 0.5 percent to $1,294.83 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.56 percent to $1,294.50 an ounce.

Copper lost 1.04 percent to $6,929.00 a tonne.