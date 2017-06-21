METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway

(Updates prices)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - London copper was trading flat on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.

The dollar was at 97.747 against a basket of currencies, having touched a five-week peak overnight, making it attractive for sellers of copper in other currencies to unload positions and book arbitrage profits.

"Currency moves are behind what's going on in copper today," a trader in Sydney said. "It's a dollar play at the moment."

* LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $5,659.50 a tonne by 0700 GMT after falling 1.2 percent in the previous session.

* SHANGHAI: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.85 percent lower at 45,520 yuan ($6,663)a tonne. * CHINA TIN: China's Yunnan Tin Co Ltd, the world's biggest tin producer, says it has received government approval for so-called "processing trade", churning out refined metal for export using concentrate shipped in from abroad.

* LME tin rose by 0.6 percent to $19,625 a tonne. ShFE tin closed down 0.67 percent at 142,950 yuan.

* FRESH MONGOLIA HUNT: Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto has started new exploration work in Mongolia's Gobi desert after a gap of around five years, in a sign that Mongolia is having some success at bringing back foreign investors.

* NICKEL: LME nickel edged up 1.2 percent to $8,925 a tonne after shedding 2.1 percent overnight. Traders said gains were capped as profit-taking set in after prices received a fillip on Monday from news that about a dozen newly constructed nickel smelters in Indonesia have been halted.

ShFE nickel closed 0.84 percent lower at 74,120 yuan.

