14 days ago
METALS-London copper holds below $6,000, near highest since March
July 24, 2017 / 2:02 AM / 14 days ago

METALS-London copper holds below $6,000, near highest since March

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MELBOURNE, July 24 (Reuters) - London copper was marking
time near its highest since early March on Monday ahead of the
release of a spate of global manufacturing reports, underpinned
by extended weakness in the dollar and prospects of tighter mine
supply.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange copper dipped 0.2 percent to
$5,995 a tonne by 0135 GMT, following a 0.8 percent gain in the
previous session when prices reached the highest since March 1
at $6,051 a tonne. 
    * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was little
changed at 47,770 yuan ($7,067) a tonne.
    * LME nickel was up half a percent after Philippine
President Rodrigo Duterte said the government will draft a new
law for the country's mining industry, which he said pays too
little in tax and not enough to compensate for environmental
damage. Philippines is a major supplier of nickel ore.

    * Growth in Japan's manufacturing activity slowed for a
second straight month in July, a preliminary private survey
showed on Monday, as export demand stagnated.
    * An estimated 5,000 workers at the giant Grasberg copper
mine operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit
will extend their strike for a fourth month, a union official
said on Friday, in an ongoing dispute over layoffs and
employment terms.
    * Striking mining workers in Peru agreed to return to work
by Monday after the government of President Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski promised to name a task force to discuss labour laws
with them, the Labor Ministry said on Friday.
    * Indonesia exported 403,201 tonnes of nickel ore in the
first six months of 2017, when a complete ban on exports was
lifted, a mining ministry spokesman said on Friday.
    * Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long
position in copper by 7,706 lots to 74,233 lots, the highest
since February.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks slipped on Monday as demand for riskier
assets ebbed after recent strong gains, while the euro's
near-two-year high on the European Central Bank's seeming lack
of concern about its strength left the dollar languishing near a
13-month low.    
        
    DATA/EVENTS    
    0700   France      　Flash Composite PMI          July 
    0730   Germany       Flash Composite PMI          July 
    0800   Euro Zone     Flash Composite PMI          July 
    1345   U.S.          Markit Flash Composite PMI   July 
    1400   U.S.        　Existing Home Sales          June     
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES              0147 GMT              
 Three month LME copper                          5993.5
 Most active ShFE copper                          47790
 Three month LME aluminium                         1919
 Most active ShFE aluminium                       14395
 Three month LME zinc                              2759
 Most active ShFE zinc                            22825
 Three month LME lead                            2245.5
 Most active ShFE lead                            17550
 Three month LME nickel                            9570
 Most active ShFE nickel                          78430
 Three month LME tin                              20250
 Most active ShFE tin                            146800
                                                       
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3          492.22
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3         -684.47
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3          602.81
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3         -794.65
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3         2069.83
 
($1 = 6.7595 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)

