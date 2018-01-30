METALS-Base metals lose ground as dollar firms ahead of Trump address

(changes analyst comment; updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Base metals prices fell across the board on Tuesday due to a strengthening dollar, as investors waited for positive signals about infrastructure building in U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later in the day. A stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. "With a stronger USD and all the global equity markets giving up ground the metals stood little chance of not having a correction," Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. Zinc was down 1 percent in London at $3,516 a tonne as of 0720 GMT, having touched $3,584, its highest since July 2007, on Monday. It is "all well and good having metals such as zinc hitting 10-year highs but in front of the Chinese New Year break and a relatively flat physical market the rally could not be sustained for the time being," Freeman added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8 percent at $7,027.50 a tonne, as of 0720 GMT, after rising as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.9 percent at 52,970 yuan ($8,362.54)a tonne. * USD: The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 89.530, with the currency holding above a recent three-year low, as traders turn their attention Trump's speech and a Federal Reserve policy meeting for catalysts. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: Shanghai's most-traded March aluminium contract was the biggest loser in the base metals complex, ending down 1.5 percent at 14,470 yuan a tonne for its lowest close since Dec. 14, as record-high stock levels in China continue to weigh on prices. * NORWAY: Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro plans to transfer energy-saving technology from a pilot project to primary smelters in the next five to six years, boosting output and cutting costs, the company's head of technology told Reuters. * TRADING PLACES: Singapore-based metals trader Kyen Resources said it was setting up a trading desk in London as it pushes to expand its recycled metals and concentrates trading business. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks retreated from record highs on Tuesday after a selloff in Apple shares and spike in bond yields knocked Wall Street lower, while the dollar found support as U.S. bond yields climbed to near four-year highs. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0720 GMT Three month LME copper 7027.5 Most active ShFE copper 52970 Three month LME aluminium 2217 Most active ShFE aluminium 14470 Three month LME zinc 3516 Most active ShFE zinc 26825 Three month LME lead 2604 Most active ShFE lead 19535 Three month LME nickel 13585 Most active ShFE nickel 103760 Three month LME tin 21720 Most active ShFE tin 150030 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 1038.82 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1838.14 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 436.19 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -345.73 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2322.27 ($1 = 6.3342 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sunil Nair)