METALS-Base metals slip from multi-year peaks after Trump talks up dollar

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Base metal prices edged down from near multi-year peaks on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a stronger dollar, prompting the currency to trade above its recent lows against major rivals. A stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4 percent at $7,111 a tonne, as of 0221 GMT, after a 0.2 percent drop in the previous session. The metal remains on course for a rise of 1.1 percent this week. * INVENTORIES: On-warrant copper stocks in LME-approved warehouses jumped by 24,825 tonnes to 253,400 tonnes on Thursday, surging 67 percent over the past week. Headline levels have climbed by 46 percent to 299,600 tonnes. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.3 percent to 53,420 yuan ($8,449.19) a tonne. * CHILE: Chile's state-owned Codelco , the world's largest copper miner, said on Thursday it had received environmental approvals for a revised plan to extend the working life of its century-old El Teniente copper mine. * FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it was edging closer to a permit deal with Indonesia for its massive Grasberg mine, but the world's second-biggest copper producer cautioned that it has not yet struck any formal agreements. * NICKEL: ShFE nickel was the sole gainer in the base metals complex in early trade on Friday, climbing 0.8 percent. * REUTERS POLL: Supply problems including strikes at copper mines and pollution shutdowns at aluminium smelters will spur deeper shortages of the metals this year, but weaker Chinese demand may weigh on overcooked prices, a Reuters poll showed. * COLUMN: What does looming U.S.-China trade showdown mean for aluminium? * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks edged back from record highs on Friday but were still poised to end the week with strong gains, while the battered dollar won back some ground after President Donald Trump said he wanted a strong U.S. currency. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Business climate Jan 0900 Euro zone Money supply Dec 0930 UK Preliminary GDP Q4 1330 U.S. Durable goods Dec 1330 U.S. Advance GDP Q4 PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0211 GMT Three month LME copper 7115 Most active ShFE copper 53430 Three month LME aluminium 2228 Most active ShFE aluminium 14650 Three month LME zinc 3443.5 Most active ShFE zinc 26130 Three month LME lead 2591.5 Most active ShFE lead 19420 Three month LME nickel 13615 Most active ShFE nickel 103660 Three month LME tin 21225 Most active ShFE tin 147310 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 932.11 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1727.58 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 346.86 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -337.75 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1665.91 ($1 = 6.3225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)