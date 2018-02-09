FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Banking and Financial News
February 9, 2018 / 5:35 AM / a day ago

METALS-Copper slips, on course for biggest weekly drop in 2 months

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (adds Shanghai inventory data, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell in London and
Shanghai on Friday, extending recent declines following a
renewed plunge in global equity markets and another big rise in
copper inventories. 
    The losses have put three-month London Metal Exchange (LME)
copper, which is now trading below the $7,000 a tonne mark that
had provided support so far in 2018, on course for a weekly drop
of 3.1 percent, its biggest since early December.
    In a note on Friday, ANZ said it expected the metal's recent
weakness to be relatively short-lived, however. 
    "Risks of further supply disruptions remain high (and) the
restriction on copper scrap imports into China is likely to
support refined metal imports," it said. China is the world's
biggest copper consumer
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was down
0.1 percent at $6,837 a tonne by 0725 GMT, recovering from
$6,811 earlier in the session as the dollar gave up its early
gains. A stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for holders
of other currencies.
    * LME STOCKS: On-warrant copper inventories in warehouses
certified by the LME MCUSTX-TOTAL - those not earmarked for
delivery - jumped by 25,700 tonnes on Thursday and have surged
by 75 percent over the past three weeks.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded April copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.2 percent at
51,560 yuan ($8,177.64) a tonne and has lost 2.6 percent this
week, the biggest weekly drop since September.
    * SHFE INVENTORIES: Deliverable ShFE copper warehouse stocks
grew by 13,537 tonnes from last week to 186,132 tonnes on
Friday, according to ShFE data. On-warrant copper stocks also
rose, by 17,911 tonnes to 70,077 tonnes. 
    * LEAD: LME lead gave up early gains to trade down
0.7 percent at $2,506.50. With its recent rally to a 6-1/2 year
high running out of steam, lead is on course for a 6.5 percent
weekly fall, its biggest since December 2016. 
    * ALUMINIUM: U.S. aluminium foil producers on Thursday
described a systematic effort by Chinese competitors to force
them out of the business, arguing before a U.S. trade panel that
they need anti-dumping duties to survive and invest.

    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares sank on Friday, with Chinese equities on
track for their worst day in two years, as fears of higher U.S.
interest rates shredded global investor confidence.
       
            
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0734 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6819.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     51540
 Three month LME aluminium                    2157
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14185
 Three month LME zinc                         3397
 Most active ShFE zinc                       26085
 Three month LME lead                       2506.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       19040
 Three month LME nickel                      12955
 Most active ShFE nickel                     98760
 Three month LME tin                         21285
 Most active ShFE tin                       147160
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3    1399.13
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -1551.35
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3     718.99
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     -48.36
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    2259.29
                                         
 ($1 = 6.3050 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.