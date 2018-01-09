FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-LME copper gains as U.S. dollar's rise slows
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 9, 2018 / 7:35 AM / 2 days ago

METALS-LME copper gains as U.S. dollar's rise slows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates prices)

By UJames Regan

SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - London copper prices firmed on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar lost steam, while Shanghai copper recovered from a drop in the previous session to trade marginally higher.

London copper hit a two-week low overnight, weighed down by a stronger dollar, which encouraged sellers in the benchmark U.S. dollar-denominated contract.

* LONDON COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $7,160 a tonne by 0700 GMT, after closing almost unchanged in the previous session. Prices topped out at $7,312.50 a tonne on Dec. 28, the highest since January, 2014.

* SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended 0.75-percent higher at 55,010 yuan ($8,458.91) a tonne. It dropped 0.9 percent on Monday.

* CHINA RESTRICTS: As China tightens restrictions on imports of foreign waste, Chinese metal recyclers and even smelters like Jiangxi Copper Co are increasingly looking to use Southeast Asian countries as an alternative location for the processing of copper scrap.

* QATAR: An affiliate of Qatari conglomerate Aamal Co plans to build three factories to produce copper wire, aluminium bars and drums for cables, projects that could make the country more self-reliant in the face of an embargo by other Arab states.

* FOREX: The yen jumped on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan trimmed its buying of long-dated Japanese government bonds in market operations, helping to stoke speculation about a future exit from its massive stimulus policy. The yen rose about 0.4 percent to 112.62 yen to the dollar, bouncing back further from its two-week low of 113.40 per dollar touched on Monday.

* OTHER METALS: ShFE nickel ended up 1.38 percent, while LME nickel was 0.67-percent firmer at $12,615. ShFE zinc closed up 1.4 percent. LME zinc was 0.4 percent-higher at $3,399.50, its strongest since 2007. Concerns over dwindling stockpiles MZN-STOCKS and a market deficit were driving the gains.

* ZINC BANG: Zinc has started the new year with a bang, hitting a fresh 10-year high of $3,380 per tonne in the first week of trading on the LME.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.5030 Chinese yuan)($1 = 6.5032 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.