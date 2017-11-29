METALS-London copper edges off one-week low, downside risks seen

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - London copper edged up on Wednesday, pulling away from its lowest in more than a week hit in the previous session, buoyed by signs of progress on U.S. tax cuts, but analysts said any reprieve may prove short-lived given weaker oil prices. The dollar held firm on Wednesday after Wall Street shot to record peaks amid the possible progress on tax cuts, while oil prices fell on doubts OPEC and Russia will agree on extending a crude production cut that the market has already priced in. "There's been a little bit of a selldown in the past few days ... the (stronger) dollar, some oil-related drivers," said analyst Daniel Morgan at UBS in Sydney. "In aggregate, I think the base metals have been a bit overbid." FUNDAMENTALS * LME: London Metal Exchange copper had risen 0.1 percent to $6,811 a tonne by 0751 GMT, paring earlier gains, and after losses in the previous session when prices dipped to the weakest since Nov. 20 at $6,797.50 and finished down 2 percent. A trader said that arbitrage related buying was supporting the LME copper price. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper eased 0.9 percent to 53,150 yuan ($8,054) a tonne. * U.S. ECONOMY: U.S. Senate Republicans rammed forward President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill on Tuesday in an abrupt, partisan committee vote that set up a full vote by the Senate as soon as Thursday, although some details of the measure remained unsettled. [nL1N1NY0QV ] * COPPER: The global copper market will be balanced for the foreseeable future even as mine supplies tighten and demand from China, the world's top consumer, remains strong, executives from major copper companies said on Wednesday. * CHINA ENVIRONMENT: China's environmental crackdown is the "biggest uncertainty" facing the nation's copper smelters, as the government steps up inspections and stiffens emissions control standards, an executive from Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd said on Wednesday. * ALUMINIUM: Shanghai aluminium prices fell 1.7 percent after the Trump administration launched an aggressive new trade action against China on Tuesday, opening the first U.S. government-initiated anti-subsidy and anti-dumping probes in decades into imports of Chinese aluminium alloy sheet. * COPPER SUPPLY: Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, will likely churn out 2.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018 and some 3 million tonnes in 2021, Vice Minister of Mining Ricardo Labo said on Tuesday. Peru is set to produce 2.585 million tonnes of copper this year, according to Reuters data, up from 2.28 million tonnes in 2016. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or BASE METALS PRICES 0750 gmt Three month LME copper 6810.5 Most active ShFE copper 53140 Three month LME aluminium 2092 Most active ShFE aluminium 14615 Three month LME zinc 3147.5 Most active ShFE zinc 24810 Three month LME lead 2432 Most active ShFE lead 18255 Three month LME nickel 11360 Most active ShFE nickel 91690 Three month LME tin 19490 Most active ShFE tin 142320 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 661.62 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1418.78 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 127.99 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1072.03 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2459.55 ($1 = 6.5993 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Joseph Radford)