FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
January 26, 2018 / 5:53 AM / 4 days ago

METALS-Metals slip from multi-year peaks after Trump talks up dollar

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Replaces analyst comment; updates prices)
    BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Base metal prices on Friday
edged down from near multi-year peaks after U.S. President
Donald Trump backed a stronger dollar, prompting the currency to
trade above its recent lows.
    A stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for holders of
other currencies. The greenback's recent weakness saw lead on
the London Metal Exchange touch $2,653 a tonne on Thursday,
highest since August 2011, while zinc hit a decade high of
$3,481.50, and nickel its highest since May 2015.
    Trump's comments on the U.S. currency contradicted U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's earlier endorsement of a
weak dollar.
    "As far as the metals are concerned it would seem that the
mainly Mnuchin-inspired reason for the rally has been if not
reversed certainly modified and as a result the ever-nervous
markets lost and may yet lose further ground," Malcolm Freeman,
CEO of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note on Friday.
      
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was flat
at $7,139 a tonne at 0800 GMT, recovering from a 0.3 dip earlier
in the session. Copper is set for a weekly rise of 1.3 percent.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.2 percent at
53,430 yuan ($8,448.77) a tonne. 
    * SHFE METALS: "The previous day's bounce was too sudden.
After the prices rose, there are not many people looking to buy
high," says Xu Maili, director of non-ferrous metal research at
Everbright Futures in Shanghai.
    * SHFE INVENTORIES: Copper inventories in warehouses
monitored by the ShFE fell 6.8 percent week-on-week, the
exchange said on Friday, while aluminium stocks rose to another
record high and ever-tight lead stocks shrank.     
 
    * NICKEL: Nickel was the sole gainer among base
metals, nudging up 0.2 percent in London, and climbing 1.1
percent in Shanghai, where it has clocked a weekly gain
of 7.8 percent on positive demand prospects in China.    
    * FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it was edging
closer to a permit deal with Indonesia for its massive Grasberg
mine, but the world's second-biggest copper producer cautioned
that it has not yet struck any formal agreements.
    * COLUMN: What does looming U.S.-China trade showdown mean
for aluminium? 
        
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
     
    PRICES      
 BASE METALS PRICES                          0800 GMT
 Three month LME copper                          7136
 Most active ShFE copper                        53430
 Three month LME aluminium                     2230.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                     14625
 Three month LME zinc                            3455
 Most active ShFE zinc                          26180
 Three month LME lead                          2598.5
 Most active ShFE lead                          19470
 Three month LME nickel                         13800
 Most active ShFE nickel                       104340
 Three month LME tin                            21230
 Most active ShFE tin                          147040
                                                     
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                               
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3      794.68
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3    -1748.26
                                           
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3      324.08
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3     -327.02
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3     1052.13
                                           
 
    ($1 = 6.3240 Chinese yuan)
    

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom
Hogue)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.