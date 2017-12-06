METALS-Shanghai copper prices fall sharply on China demand jitters

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest daily plunge in more than a year, tracking a steep drop on the LME as investors wound in profits on concerns China could see a weaker first half of next year. Analysts said besides a rise in copper inventories, the selloff was fuelled by concerns about liquidity tightness in China towards the year-end, amid a government-led deleveraging push, and slowing investment in the country's power sector, a key driver for copper. The "sluggish investment in power indicates copper demand in China may remain weak for a while," Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities, wrote in a note, adding that she expected to see "more downward pressure" on the metal over the short term. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded Shanghai Futures Exchange copper contract fell 3.8 percent in morning trade before closing down 3.1 percent at 51,410 yuan ($7,772.55) a tonne, its biggest one-day drop since November 2016. * TECHNICALS: The ShFE copper contract's slump took it below the 200-day moving average (DMA), a technical indicator, sending a bearish signal to markets. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading up 0.1 percent at $6,547 a tonne by 0713 GMT, having plummeted 4.2 percent on Tuesday as inventories rose by over 10,000 tonnes. Prices saw the steepest daily drop since July 2015 in the previous session. * SUPPORT: LME copper may test support at $6,492 a tonne, a break below which could cause a loss to the next support at $6,451, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao. * PUTS: Traders pointed to a large 3,500 strike at $6,500 in December copper put options, which could drag on prices. <0#MCUZ7+> * SELLING: Traders noted consistent buying but one said it was not sufficient to stop copper's selling momentum which was in line with profit taking typically seen at year end. They are also wary that further weakness could spark margin calls by a large Shfe copper long. * NICKEL: Shanghai nickel closed down 3.9 percent, tracking a 4.6-percent fall on the LME in the previous session to the metal's lowest level in nearly two months, as prices cracked below the 100-DMA, sparking more chart weakness. * ZINC: ShFE zinc ended down 2.9 percent at 24,660 yuan a tonne amid a broad base metals selloff. * ALUMINIUM: ShFE aluminium was down 2.1 percent in Shanghai, hurtling closer to the 14,000 yuan a tonne mark, and has lost over 17 percent since Sept. 20 as winter production cuts in China turned out to be less severe than expected. METALS NEWS * COPPER: Indonesia said on Tuesday it planned to acquire Rio Tinto's, stake in the Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport-McMoRan Inc, potentially solving a drawn-out problem for all three parties. * BATTERIES: Glencore has increased production of metals used to make electric car batteries faster than its major mining rivals, according to an industry-wide analysis. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0713 GMT Three month LME copper 6547 Most active ShFE copper 51420 Three month LME aluminium 2042 Most active ShFE aluminium 14290 Three month LME zinc 3084 Most active ShFE zinc 24655 Three month LME lead 2476.5 Most active ShFE lead 18715 Three month LME nickel 10860 Most active ShFE nickel 88000 Three month LME tin 19430 Most active ShFE tin 140720 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 832.36 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1320.69 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 268.8 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1046.52 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2923.92 ($1 = 6.6143 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sunil Nair)