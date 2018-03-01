METALS-Shanghai copper slides for 4th day amid slump in equities

(Changes comment, updates prices) BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices fell for a fourth day on Thursday, posting their lowest close in more than two weeks, as the dollar hit a six-week high and most global stock markets declined. A stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, weighing on prices. Other metals took some respite after upbeat manufacturing data from top metals consumer China, although only aluminium and zinc closed up in Shanghai. "The metals generally feel as if speculative traders in particular got long looking for a rush of buying after the Chinese New Year, but with tight nearby credit and cold weather slowing things down that buying has yet to be seen," Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended down 0.9 percent at 52,290 yuan ($8,249.33) a tonne, its lowest close since Feb. 13. It is down 2.4 percent so far this week. * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $6,939.50 a tonne by 0714 GMT, having fallen by 1.3 percent each in the previous two sessions. It earlier marked $6,905, its lowest since Feb. 13. * CHINA: The private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for February beat expectations to reach its highest in six months, a day after China's official factory activity reading raised concerns of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the world's second biggest economy. * ALUMINIUM: China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has pledged to strengthen its monitoring of the price of nonferrous metals such as aluminium in order to prevent "excessive" speculation that could distort the market. * MONGOLIA: The Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia's southern Gobi Desert will lift force majeure effective March 1 and majority owner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that it expected to make up any sales-related effects over the next few quarters. * VALE: Brazil's Vale, the world's No.1 nickel producer, plans to save well over $150 million by reducing costs across its nickel operations, which have notched positive cash flow for the past two months, company executives said. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were mostly lower on Thursday after Wall Street marked its worst monthly performance in two years as hawkish-sounding comments from new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reverberated across the broader risk asset markets. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0714 GMT Three month LME copper 6939.5 Most active ShFE copper 52290 Three month LME aluminium 2147 Most active ShFE aluminium 14390 Three month LME zinc 3460 Most active ShFE zinc 26430 Three month LME lead 2490 Most active ShFE lead 19080 Three month LME nickel 13755 Most active ShFE nickel 104780 Three month LME tin 21615 Most active ShFE tin 147200 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 1077.48 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1419.18 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 458.24 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 33.6 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1765.68 ($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)