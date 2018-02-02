METALS-Shanghai nickel ends rollercoaster week on a high

(Adds data, updates prices) BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai nickel rose on Friday to end a rollercoaster week on a high, as investors took up new long positions in the metal, which is used to make stainless steel, and as inventories fell. Deliverable nickel inventories on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell by 548 tonnes from a week ago to 56,194 tonnes on Friday, according to ShFE data. Long positions among brokerages on Shanghai's most traded May nickel contract meanwhile increased by 6,853 lots after falling by 4,177 lots on Thursday. "Given the move lower was driven by long liquidation, it would certainly appear that some of this length has been re-established," brokerage Marex Spectron said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: The May contract on the ShFE closed up 2.1 percent at 104,530 yuan ($16,655.51 )a tonne for a weekly climb of 0.4 percent. In London, however, nickel lost part of its Thursday gains, dipping 0.6 percent to $13,922 a tonne. * COPPER: Shanghai's most-traded March copper contract ended up 0.7 percent at 53,520 yuan a tonne, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8 percent at $7,177.50 a tonne at 0734 GMT. * LEAD: LME lead touched a fresh 6-1/2-year high of $2,685 a tonne on concerns over tight inventories, a harsh North American winter and an environmental crackdown in China, * DRC: Glencore on Thursday said copper output in 2018 should rise to nearly 1.5 million tonnes as its Katanga mine in Democratic Republic of Congo ramps up to add roughly 150,000 tonnes, as well as 11,600 tonnes of cobalt. * BAUXITE: Guinean bauxite mining company La Guineenne des Mines shipped the first ore from its project in the western Boke region on Thursday and will target exports of 2 to 4 million tonnes this year, its chief executive said. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * The euro neared multi-year peaks on Friday as talk of policy tightening in Europe and expectations that inflation is set to gear up boosted borrowing costs globally, a move that sparked a sell-off in Asian equities. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0745 GMT Three month LME copper 7179.5 Most active ShFE copper 53510 Three month LME aluminium 2233.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14390 Three month LME zinc 3553.5 Most active ShFE zinc 26850 Three month LME lead 2684 Most active ShFE lead 19655 Three month LME nickel 13885 Most active ShFE nickel 104520 Three month LME tin 21545 Most active ShFE tin 148690 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 1116.15 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1818.49 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 395.57 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -625.1 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1536.64 ($1 = 6.2760 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Amrutha Gayathri)