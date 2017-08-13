FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy hedge funds look to spreads, margins as long bets flail
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 13, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 months ago

Energy hedge funds look to spreads, margins as long bets flail

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Julia Simon
    NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - For the oil-trading community,
the fall of hedge fund manager Andy Hall signaled a heavy blow,
but while commodity funds continue to shutter their doors, some
are finding other ways to make money, including trading refining
margins and calendar spreads.
    Commodity hedge funds have dwindled in recent years as oil
prices slumped, leaving only a handful of larger players,
including Hall, who ran the Astenbeck Capital Management fund
until deciding to close it following losses this year. 
    A number of funds bet heavily on an oil rally early in the
year, boosting long futures positions to a record in late
February, before oil        went into a prolonged slump as
global supply remained elevated despite cuts from OPEC.
            
    Many commodity funds have struggled this year as oil
stagnated and volatility fell, hurting bets on large
back-and-forth fluctuations. According to Credit Suisse, CTA
funds - which concentrate on futures - were down 2.8 percent in
2017 through the end of July, while Hedge Fund Research's
commodity hedge fund index was down 0.9 percent through the end
of July.
    Betting on other spreads has worked better with refining
margins increasing sharply this year, as heavy demand for
distillates has boosted those margins by more than 50 percent in
the last two months.
    After remaining depressed for most of 2016, gasoline margins
have also rebounded. U.S. refining margins CL321-1=R rallied
to the highest in nearly two years early this month.
    “Refining margins are healthy worldwide and global demand is
healthy,” said RCMA Asset Management Chairman Doug King, whose
Merchant Commodity Fund runs some $190 million in commodities.
That fund is down 12 percent on the year, however. 
    Oil dropped sharply in March, bringing down Hall along with
others including Andurand Commodities Fund, which through the
end of July had lost more than 15 percent, according to a source
close to the firm.            
    Those funds did not respond to request for comment. 
    "Funds started the year at record length in futures,” said
Matthew Perry, partner at energy-focused hedge fund Kronenberg
Capital Advisors LLC. "That turned out to be devastating for
most traders."  
    Hall's decline was most surprising, according to traders,
given decades of history in the market. But in a late 2016
investor letter he said OPEC's deal to cut supply meant the
cartel was going to be more heavily involved in setting prices,
and was likely to be bullish.             
    Not all funds are doing poorly. A group of 12 energy hedge
funds monitored by Eurekahedge are up 5.1 percent so far this
year. It is unclear if these funds are included in other
indexes.
    
    IN SEARCH OF LOST VOLATILITY
    Volatility, as measured by the CBOE Crude Oil Volatility
Index,        has fallen in 2017. After two years of big price
swings, the oil VIX has generally stayed below 30 in 2017, a
level consistent with rangebound trading, which frustrates fund
managers hoping for more up-and-down action.
    “You can't put a lot of money to work when crude oil is
trapped in a six-dollar range," said a hedge fund manager who
could not comment on the record.
    Some funds say they are finding opportunities in other
areas, such as calendar spreads. These spreads measure price
differences between pairs of contracts with different delivery
dates, and they have been moving around more of late. 
    On Thursday, the December 2017 U.S. crude futures contract
traded at a premium to the December 2018 contract CLZ7-Z8
briefly, known as backwardation.
    “Time spreads and refinery margins have seen significant
moves of late," said a hedge fund industry source who could not
comment on the record. "The people who will do well trade
dynamically and take long and short positions."

    
 (Reporting by Julia Simon; Additional Reporting by Devika
Krishna Kumar and Catherine Ngai in New York and Amanda Cooper
in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.