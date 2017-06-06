PRECIOUS-Gold surges to seven-month high on weaker dollar, political risks

* Gold rises 1 pct to highest since early Nov * Dollar hits seven-month low, U.S. bond yields fall * Palladium highest since Sept. 2014 (Updates prices, milestones, dollar move; adds comments, NEW YORK dateline) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose to the highest in seven months on Tuesday on a slump in the dollar to a seven-month low and safe-haven demand driven by a rift in the Middle East, an upcoming European Central Bank meeting and the British election. Investors were also drawn to gold, seen as a safe place to park assets, by uncertainty around the testimony to a Senate committee by former FBI Director James Comey. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Weak economic data from the United States has reduced expectations of rapid U.S. interest rate rises this year, but the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates at its June policy meeting next week. Interest rate rises push bond yields higher and tend to strengthen the dollar. Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,294.34 an ounce by 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), having earlier touched its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,295.97. U.S. gold futures rose 1.2 percent to settle at $1,297.50. The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, was down 0.18 percent at 96.624 Gold has risen more than 6 percent since a low of $1,213.81 in early May as political turmoil in the United States created doubts that President Donald Trump could enact economic stimulus, pushing down the dollar and bond yields. "Gold surged to highs since Election Day as geopolitical concerns with the UK election and Comey testimony both due Thursday as well as fresh tensions on the Arabian peninsula triggered strong buying in spot as well as options," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York. European Central Bank policymakers will take a more benign view of the economy on Thursday and will even discuss dropping some of their pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed, sources told Reuters. A decision by major gold consumer India to levy a sales tax on gold at 3 percent rather than the expected 5 percent was supporting bullion prices by spurring demand for physical metal, analysts said. From a technical standpoint, gold may be poised for further gains, analysts said. "The long-term bearish trend line that had been in place since the year 2011 has broken down and this could pave the way for significant long-term gains," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com. "A decisive break above the last swing high at $1,295 is what the bulls want to see now." In other precious metals, silver rose 0.9 percent to $17.67 an ounce, its highest level since April 25. Palladium climbed 1.5 percent to $854.30 an ounce after rising to $858.70, its highest since September 2014 while platinum gained 0.9 percent to $958.8 an ounce after touching $967.50, the strongest since April 24. Platinum and palladium, mainly used to make auto catalysts that clean exhaust fumes, have rallied despite data showing weaker global auto sales in May, Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said in a note. "We see technical rather than fundamental factors behind this (palladium) rally, supporting bullish sentiment in the futures market. We stick to our negative view and short position, expecting prices to realign with the weaker demand backdrop over the coming months." (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala, Koustav Samanta and Eric Onstad; editing by David Clarke and Andrew Hay)