PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Asian stocks dip; Fed meeting in focus

Gold prices edged up early on Monday as Asian stocks fell ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could give clues on the pace of possible U.S interest rate hikes over the rest of the year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,269.16 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It dropped 1 percent on Friday in its biggest one-day percentage decline since May 18. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery were flat at $1,271.60. * Palladium, which hit its highest level in 16 years on Friday, was up 0.3 percent at $893.50 an ounce. * The dollar rose early on Monday, while Asian stocks inched lower following a slide by U.S. technology shares. * The Fed starts a two-day meeting ending on Wednesday at which it is widely expected to hike interest rates. The focus is on whether the Fed thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate increases through 2017. * The Fed will raise interest rates twice more this year, but conviction for a move beyond a widely expected rise this month has faded for many forecasters along with the outlook for inflation for most, a Reuters poll showed. * Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face questions about the firing of FBI Director James Comey and undeclared meetings with Russian officials at a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, though it was unclear whether he would testify in public or in private. * Prime Minister Theresa May reappointed most of her ministers on Sunday but brought a Brexit campaigner and party rival into government to try to unite her Conservatives after a disastrous election sapped her authority, days before Brexit talks begin. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long position in COMEX gold for the third straight week to the highest in seven months in the week to June 6, and upped it slightly in silver, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * A wildcat strike at Sibanye Gold's Cooke operations west of Johannesburg continued on Sunday and 138 illegal miners there have been arrested since the stoppage began Tuesday, a company spokesman said. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Italy Industrial output Apr 1800 U.S. Federal budget May Monday, June 12, is a public holiday in Australia, Malaysia and the Philippines.