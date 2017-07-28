FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. GDP data
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 28, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 10 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Silver, palladium set for weekly gains
    * Platinum heads for first weekly drop in three
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall 0.45 pct
    * U.S. gross domestic product data due at 1230 GMT

 (adds paragraph on technicals, updates prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Friday after
retreating from a more than six-week high hit in the previous
session, with investors looking for cues on the health of the
U.S. economy from second-quarter gross domestic product data due
later in the session. 
    A recovery in the world's biggest economy would give the
beleaguered dollar some respite from the recent sell-off, and
also dent the likelihood for higher interest rates which
benefits non-interest yielding and safe-haven gold.    
    "Our feeling is that the (GDP) number will be in line to
somewhat below the 2.8 figure forecast, in which case we could
see another modest advance in gold," said INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir.
    "We expect to see a lot of action around the second-quarter
GDP number."
    Spot gold        were mostly unchanged at $1,259.10 per
ounce at 0656 GMT, and was up slightly this week in what could
be the precious metal's longest spell of weekly gains since May.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery fell 0.1
percent to $1,258.50 per ounce.
    The dollar index        was nearly unchanged at 93.816
against a basket of six major currencies.       
    "I think it is more important to keep an eye on the dollar
and whether it continues to support gold," said Ronald Leung,
chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.   
    A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for non-U.S.
investors. Higher interest rates would push yields up and likely
boost the dollar. 
    Meanwhile, holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.45
percent to 791.88 tonnes on Thursday from 795.42 tonnes on
Wednesday.             
     Spot gold is biased to break a support and fall more into a
zone of $1,243.41-$1,247 per ounce, following its failure to
break the resistance at $1,264, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 0.1 percent
to $16.54 per ounce, heading for a third weekly gain.
    Platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $924.25 per ounce but
was on track for its first weekly decline in three.
    Palladium        fell 0.1 percent to $871.25 per ounce. In
the previous session, palladium hit its highest in over a month.

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;
Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.