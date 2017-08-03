FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
PRECIOUS-Gold prices drift further away from 7-week highs as dollar firms
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 3, 2017 / 1:20 AM / 4 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices drift further away from 7-week highs as dollar firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 3 - Gold prices on Thursday drifted further away from
seven-week highs hit earlier this week, as the dollar firmed on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could trim its bond
holdings in September.
                
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,262.40 per
ounce by 0033 GMT.    
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery dropped
0.8 percent to $1,268.70 per ounce.
    * The U.S. economy will likely be strong enough for the Fed
to trim its bond holdings in September, San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said on Wednesday, in a sign the central
bank is close to unwinding a controversial stimulus tool.
            
    * St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is opposed to
further U.S. interest rate increases by the central bank and
warned that more hikes could hinder domestic inflation from
achieving the Fed's 2-percent goal, Market News International
reported on Wednesday.             
    * The Fed should not "overreact" to weak inflation
especially since data will arrive before a mid-September policy
meeting that could clarify whether the weakness is temporary,
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday.
            
    * U.S. private employers added 178,000 jobs in July, below
economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor
showed on Wednesday.             
    * U.S. President Donald Trump grudgingly signed into law new
sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, a move Moscow said
amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for
better ties with the Trump administration.             
    * A ban on travel by U.S. passport holders to North Korea
will take effect on Sept. 1 and Americans in the country should
leave before that date, the U.S. State Department said on
Wednesday.             
    * The Bank of England looks set to keep interest rates at a
record low once again on Thursday with investors looking for
signs that, faced with Brexit, it is getting nearer to raising
rates for the first time in a decade.             
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 
     0145  China     Caixin services PMI          July 
     0750  France    Markit services PMI          July 
     0755  Germany   Markit services PMI          July 
     0800  Euro zone Markit services PMI final    July 
     0900  Euro zone Retail sales                 June 
     1100  Bank of England announces interest rate decision 
     1230  U.S.     Weekly jobless claims 
     1400  U.S.     Factory orders                June 
     1400  U.S.     ISM-non manufacturing PMI     July 

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.