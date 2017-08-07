FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, investors wary about U.S. rates
August 7, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 5 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies, investors wary about U.S. rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar edged lower after Friday's rally
    * Silver hits two-week low
    * Palladium bounces up from one-week nadir

 (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
    By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little
changed on Monday, failing to gain support from a weaker dollar
as investors digested sharp losses in the previous session and
worried about further U.S. rate hikes.
    Spot gold        rose 0.1 percent at $1,259.20 an ounce by
1:51 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT), having on Friday touched its lowest in
just under two weeks at $1,254 an ounce and registering its
first weekly decline in four.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery settled up
0.01 percent at $1,264.70.
    The dollar        edged lower, as investors consolidated
bets before inflation data this week that may signal a
turnaround in the currency's weakness this year.       
    Usually a weaker dollar supports commodities such as gold
that are priced in the greenback, lowering the cost for buyers
outside the United States.
    Many investors, however, seemed wary of the upcoming data
following unexpectedly strong jobs numbers on Friday, traders
said.              
    "We think the jobs report was good enough for the Fed to
move but the market remains skeptical that they're going to get
much of a rate increase this year," said Rob Haworth, senior
investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
    "Bond investors in particular are not at all convinced, nor
concerned, about inflation pressures, which has been part of the
equation for Fed rate increases."
    In coming weeks gold may get a boost if U.S. politicians opt
for a "clean" raising of the debt ceiling, without linking it to
spending or tax provisions, said analyst Tom Kendall at ICBC
Standard Bank.
    The Fed can leave interest rates where they are for now
because inflation is not likely to rise much even if the U.S.
job market continues to improve, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said on Monday.             
    Also eroding support for gold on Monday was a broad measure
of equity markets across the world that climbed to a record
high, boosted by gains in Asia, while U.S. and European markets
were little changed.            
    Silver        rose 0.1 percent to $16.25 per ounce, after
falling to $16.10, a low since July 20.
    Platinum        rose 0.4 percent to $963.20 per ounce, after
gaining 3.3 percent last week, its biggest weekly gain since
early January.
    Palladium        added 0.9 percent to $884.47 per ounce
after touching $866, its weakest since July 27. 
    Palladium has surged 28 percent this year due to a
combination of some regional shortages and speculative flows,
Kendall said.

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)

