FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold holds near seven-week high as investors look to Fed
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 2, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 4 days ago

CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold holds near seven-week high as investors look to Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects in paragraph 8 to say dollar at 15-month, not
14-month, lows)
    * Dollar near 15-month lows
    * Investors look to U.S. payrolls on Friday
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings down more than 7 pct in July

    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near seven-week
highs on Wednesday after data showed fewer new jobs than
forecast were created in the United States in July, bolstering
expectations that the Federal Reserve will be cautious about
raising interest rates.             
    Investors were looking ahead to the more comprehensive U.S.
non-farm payrolls report on Friday for a clearer indication of
the Fed's intentions.         
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates because they lift
bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, and tend to boost the dollar, in which
gold is priced.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,269.91 an ounce at
1449 GMT. It touched $1,273.97, the highest since June 14, on
Tuesday, having risen nearly 6 percent from a low in early July.
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.2 percent lower at
$1,276.50 an ounce. 
    While weak employment data may dissuade the Fed from
aggressive interest rate increases, gold is likely to come under
pressure from the bank's plans to shrink its balance sheet, said
Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.
    "If the Fed is no longer investing the proceeds of its
maturing debt then we would expect the price of those securities
to go down and the yield to go up, which is not good for gold,"
he said.  
    Gold was however supported by the dollar at near 15-month
lows and U.S. bond yields which fell after the U.S. Treasury
Department gave no indications about new long-dated issuance in
a quarterly refunding statement.                                
    On the charts, Fibonacci resistance for gold was at
$1,274.70 with support at $1,261.30, analysts at ScotiaMocatta
said.
    Demand for physical gold has been weak, with holdings in the
largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, the SPDR Gold Trust,
falling more than 7 percent in July, the biggest monthly outflow
since April 2013.          
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.2 percent
at $16.67 an ounce after earlier touching its highest since June
29.
    Platinum        was up 0.5 percent at $948 an ounce. 
    Palladium       , used in the automotive industry for
emission-controlling catalytic converters, was 1.2 percent
higher at $902.90 an ounce after rising to $906, the highest
since June 13.
    But U.S. car sales data had disappointed, analysts at
Commerzbank said. Speculative investors were keeping the price
elevated, they said in a note. "We no longer see any
justification for the high palladium price."             
    

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; editing by Adrian Croft and David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.