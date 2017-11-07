FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold dips after Monday rally as dollar strengthens
#Gold Market Report
November 7, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips after Monday rally as dollar strengthens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold retreats after biggest one-day rally in six weeks
    * GRAPHIC-Gold/silver ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1UXSq7n
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments;
adds second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
    By Renita D. Young and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell 0.5
percent on Tuesday, retreating a bit from the previous day's
rally as a stronger U.S. dollar reduced the appeal of safe-haven
investments, and oil prices also dipped. 
    On Monday, bullion rose as much as 1 percent for its biggest
daily rise in six weeks, after news of a string of high-profile
arrests in Saudi Arabia boosted oil to a 2-1/2-year high.
Tuesday's retreat from that rally stayed within a $20 range,
noted Bill O’Neill, partner at Logic Advisors in Upper Saddle
River, New Jersey. 
    "Gold stuck within the $1,260-$1,280 range," he said. "The
overall atmosphere for gold right now is not particularly
positive. The safe-haven demand just isn't there."
    Spot gold        was down 0.5 percent at $1,275.30 an ounce
by 1:47 p.m. EST (1847 GMT), while U.S. gold futures        for
December delivery settled down $5.80, or 0.5 percent, at
$1,275.80 per ounce. 
     The dollar rose 0.3 percent versus the euro as investors
bet that monetary policy would continue to diverge between the
United States and the euro zone.       
    Oil prices retreated after rallying Monday on an
anti-corruption purge led by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman. Some of the kingdom's political and
business elite were arrested.                               
    Gold and crude oil are priced in U.S. dollars. A stronger
dollar can pressure prices of dollar-priced commodities, which
become more expensive to investors using other currencies.
    On Monday, gold also drew support from jitters linked to
U.S. President Donald Trump's trip to the Far East, MKS's  head
of trading Afshin Nabavi said. Trump's visit to South Korea
could provide gold with some support in coming days, traders
said.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 1.6
percent at $16.96 an ounce. Its session high of $17.27 was the
highest since Oct. 20. 
    Silver outstripped gains in gold during Monday's rally,
ending the day 2.5 percent higher. That pushed the gold/silver
ratio to its lowest since mid-September at 74.39.
    "Not only was silver pulled up by gold yesterday – its gains
were also twice as pronounced," Commerzbank said in a note.
"Silver ... is only just below the 200-day moving average. Any
rise above this mark could spark technical follow-up buying and
lend further buoyancy to the silver price."
    Platinum        was down 1.3 percent at $922.40 an ounce,
while palladium        was down 0.4 percent at $995.60 per
ounce.

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
editing by Greg Mahlich and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
