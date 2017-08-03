FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold dips after nearing seven-week highs, U.S. jobs data awaited
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
August 3, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 2 months ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips after nearing seven-week highs, U.S. jobs data awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may retest support at $1,258 per ounce -
technicals
    * Palladium set to snap nine-session gaining streak

 (Recasts, updates prices, adds details/quote; changes dateline)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Thursday after
nearing a seven-week high in the previous session as investors
squared positions ahead of U.S. jobs data which should give
further clues on the outlook for interest rate rises. 
    Gold has rallied through most of July as the dollar fell on
reduced expectations for a U.S. rate increase this year. 
    U.S. inflation has been contained even as the labour market
appears to be in its best shape in many years, with the jobless
rate staying near a 17-year low and double-digit U.S. earnings
growth in the second quarter.
    A slower pace of rate hikes tends to boost gold by lowering
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and by
weighing on the dollar, making dollar-priced gold cheaper for
non-U.S. investors.
    Spot gold        fell 0.2 percent to $1,263.96 per ounce by
1010 GMT after touching $1,258.20 earlier in the session, its
lowest in almost a week.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery fell 0.7
percent to $1,269.30 per ounce. 
    The dollar steadied above a 2-1/2-year low versus the euro
hit in the previous session, but was still looking wobbly due to
doubts about whether there will be another U.S. interest rate
rise this year.       
    "We're still in a $1,200-$1,300 range and there doesn't seem
enough of anything material to worry investors sufficiently to
break us through that upper level," ICBC Standard Bank analyst
Tom Kendall said.
    "On the downside, on recent occasions where (gold's) got
close to $1,200 its been well supported through a combination of
physical demand and defensive buying from macro investors." 
    Global demand for gold fell 14 percent in the first half of
this year due mainly to a sharp decline in purchases by exchange
traded funds, the World Gold Council said.             
    Spot gold may retest a support at $1,258 per ounce, a break
below which could cause a fall to the next support at $1,247,
according to Reuters technical analyst, Wang Tao.             
    Silver        slipped 0.4 percent to $16.48 per ounce after
hitting its lowest in more than one week earlier in the day.
    Platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $944.50 per ounce after
rising to its highest since June 14 in the previous session.
    Palladium        was 0.6 percent lower at $889.30 per ounce,
on track to break a streak of nine-sessions of gains.    

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.