PRECIOUS-Gold edges up; looming U.S. rate hike weighs on momentum
#Gold Market Report
December 11, 2017 / 4:39 AM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges up; looming U.S. rate hike weighs on momentum

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold still targets $1,239/oz - Technicals
    * Speculators cut net longs in gold, silver in week to Dec.
5

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up amid a softer
dollar on Monday, but lacked impetus to push higher weighed by
expectations of an increase in interest rates in the United
States.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,249.90 an ounce,
as of 0751 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 26 at
$1,243.71 last week.    
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.3 percent higher at
$1,251.70.
    The dollar gave up some early gains on Monday, but losses
were limited as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and
expectations of higher interest rates in the United States
provided underlying support.       
    U.S. employment data on Friday showed jobs increased in
November, painting a portrait of a healthy economy that analysts
say does not require the kind of fiscal stimulus that President
Donald Trump is proposing, even though wage gains remain
moderate.                
    "Expectations this week are that bullion will hold a narrow
range into Wednesday's FOMC rates decision, while following
Friday's stronger than expected U.S. jobs data we see a 90
percent chance that interest rates will be raised, with the
potential that gold may extend recent weakness toward $1,200"
MKS PAMP trader Sam Laughlin said in a note.
    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise benchmark
interest rates at its two-day policy meeting starting on
Tuesday, and provide outlook on further rate hikes next year.
    Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, putting pressure on greenback-denominated,
non-yielding gold. 
    "Gold will remain under further modest pressure. ..However,
any decline is expected to be modest as the rate rise is largely
anticipated," said John Sharma, an economist with National
Australia Bank.
    Meanwhile, newly launched bitcoin futures on the
Chicago-based CBOE Global Markets exchange         and shot
above $18,000 on Monday, having opened at $15,460.            
    "It seems that the bitcoin mania has swept a lot of
investors. However, the recent spike in volatility of bitcoin
futures might lure investors away from the cryptocurrency and
into gold," Sharma said.    
    The United States, Japan and South Korea will hold two days
of missile tracking drills starting on Monday, Japan's Maritime
Self-Defence Force said, as tensions rise in the region over
North Korea's fast-developing weapons programmes.            
    Spot gold still targets $1,239 per ounce, Reuters technicals
analyst Wang Tao said.             
    Hedge funds and money managers sharply reduced their net
long positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to
Dec. 5, U.S. data showed on Friday.        
    Meanwhile, silver        was down 0.1 percent at $15.82.
    Platinum        rose 0.3 percent to $890 an ounce, after
touching its lowest since February 2016 last week, while
palladium        was 0.2 percent higher at $1,008.50.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
