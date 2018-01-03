FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses after Fed minutes show case for rate hikes
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
January 3, 2018 / 2:41 PM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold holds losses after Fed minutes show case for rate hikes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold falls further after Fed December meeting minutes
    * Technicals suggest gold rally is overstretched -analyst
    * Palladium drifts from record high hit on Tuesday

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and analyst
comments after Fed minutes)
    By Renita D. Young and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Wednesday,
extending losses after the Federal Reserve released minutes of
its December policy meeting, which fed the view among investors
that more U.S. interest rate hikes are in store.
    In early trading, gold hit a 3-1/2 month high. But a firmer
dollar encouraged selling, putting the precious metal on track
for its first day of losses in nearly three weeks.
    Though the Fed's meeting minutes showed some disagreement
between policy hawks and doves, "the tax cuts were seen as very
beneficial for economy. A higher GDP and higher consumer
spending would boost the possibility for more rate hikes, which
would put pressure on gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market
strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.             
    Gold, which as a non-yielding asset is highly sensitive to
rising interest rates, fell in the run-up to the third U.S.
interest rate rise of 2017 in December. But then it climbed 5
percent from its mid-month low to the year's close.
    Spot gold        was down 0.7 percent at $1,309.35 an ounce
by 2:29 p.m. EST (1929 GMT), off its session high of $1,321.33.
U.S. gold futures        for February delivery settled up $2.40,
or 0.2 percent, at $1,318.50 per ounce. 
    Spot gold's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) touched 75
on Tuesday, it highest since September 2017. An RSI above 70
indicates a commodity is overbought and could herald a price
correction, technical analysts said.
    The dollar rebounded after upbeat U.S. manufacturing and
construction data, snapping a three-week losing streak.
                   
    U.S. stocks rose, with the benchmark S&P 500 index       
surging past the 2,700-mark for the first time. Other major
indexes hit record intraday highs.                  
    Among other precious metals, palladium        was down 0.7
percent at $1,084 an ounce after hitting a record high on
Tuesday of  $1,096.50. 
    Palladium soared 56 percent in 2017 on fears that strong
demand from carmakers for catalytic converters, chiefly used in
gasoline-powered vehicles, would tighten the market further
after years of deficit.
    "You have a market that is on the one hand in deficit, and
on the other very well managed by some of the bigger producers,
who are unwilling to ship additional units into the market,"
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer said. 
    Spot silver        was down 0.7 percent at $17.06 an ounce
after earlier touching a six-week high of $17.24. Platinum
       was 0.6 percent higher at $949 an ounce, after touching
$960.70, its highest level since Sept. 19.

 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Adrian Croft, Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.