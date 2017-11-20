PRECIOUS-Gold holds near one-month peak despite firmer dollar

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped early on Monday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar, but held close to a one-month high hit in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,293.28 per ounce by 0057 GMT. On Friday, gold jumped about 1.3 percent to hit a one-month high of $1,297 an ounce due to uncertainty about the progress of an overhaul of the U.S. tax code. * U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2 percent to $1,293.60. * The dollar index , which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, gained 0.3 percent. * U.S. President Donald Trump would not insist on including repeal of an Obama-era health insurance mandate in a bill intended to enact the biggest overhaul of the tax code since the 1980s, a senior White House aide said on Sunday. * Slashing taxes may give the U.S. economy a temporary boost but the "sugar rush" may cause deeper problems ahead, investors at the Reuters Global Investment 2018 Outlook Summit in New York said. * U.S. homebuilding jumped to a one-year high in October as disruptions caused by recent hurricanes in the South faded and communities in the region started replacing houses damaged by flooding. * German Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a three-way coalition government that would secure her a fourth term hit a major setback on Sunday after a would-be coalition partner pulled out of exploratory talks, citing irreconcilable differences. * The euro zone economy remains dependent on cheap credit and the European Central Bank is using the extension of its massive bond buys to push out any expectation for a rise in borrowing costs, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to Nov. 14, the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * Gold prices in India traded at a discount for the first time in six weeks as the key wedding season failed to spur fresh demand, while high prices curbed appetite for the precious metal in major Asian centres except China. * Asian shares started the week on the back foot on Monday, pressured by a retreat on Wall Street amid tax reform uncertainty while the euro skidded after German coalition talks hit an impasse. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Oct 1400 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks to the European Parliament's economic committee 1500 U.S. Leading index Oct (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)