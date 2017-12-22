FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 2-week high, but eyes second weekly gain
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 22, 2017 / 1:21 AM / 4 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 2-week high, but eyes second weekly gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded just below a two-week
high on Friday, pressured by a firmer dollar, but was on track
to log a second consecutive week of gains.
         
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,265.99 an
ounce at 0102 GMT, after hitting $1,268.91 - its highest level
since Dec. 6 - in the previous session.
    * It was up 0.85 percent for the week. 
    * U.S. gold futures         slipped 0.1 percent to $1,269.4
an ounce. 
    * The dollar edged up on Friday though remained on track for
weekly losses.       
    * Asian stocks edged up on Friday on new data pointing to
steady growth in the U.S. economy, while the euro slipped after
a vote in Catalonia favoured separatists wanting to break away
from Spain.                          
    * Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Thursday advanced
stopgap legislation to keep the federal government operating
past Friday when funding expires, seeking to avert a
self-inflicted disaster just before the Christmas holiday
season.             
    * More than 120 countries defied President Donald Trump on
Thursday and voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly
resolution calling for the United States to drop its recent
recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.             
    * The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two
years in the third quarter, powered by robust business spending,
and is poised for what could be a modest lift next year from
sweeping tax cuts passed by Congress this week.             
    * The federal tax bill that Congress approved this week is
expected to provide a modest lift to the U.S. economy in 2018
and 2019, as lower taxes should help consumer spending and
business spending, J.P. Morgan economists said on Thursday.
            
    * The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday
and its governor said economic improvements alone would not
trigger a withdrawal of stimulus, reassuring markets it will lag
well behind its overseas peers in ending crisis-mode easing.
            
    * The Moscow Exchange will launch deliverable futures for
gold in 2018 in a move to further prop up bullion market
liquidity, bourse chief executive Alexander Afanasiev said on
Thursday.             
    * Workers at Pan African Resource's         ,         
flagship gold mine in South Africa embarked on a wildcat strike
on Sunday in a dispute over living allowance, an industry source
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
                   
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    
    U.K.    GDP      Q3
    

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.