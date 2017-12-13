FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1 pct as dollar slips on Fed rate outlook
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
Sport
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
The wider image
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
December 13, 2017 / 11:47 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold jumps 1 pct as dollar slips on Fed rate outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Fed boosts benchmark rate 0.25 percentage point
    * Dollar drops, Wall Street extends gains after rate hike
    * Inflation worries still support gold, despite mild data

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    By Renita D. Young and Peter Hobson
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on
Wednesday, extending gains to 1 percent as the dollar fell after
the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but
left its outlook unchanged for coming years.
    The spot gold price rallied to $1,256.87 after the Fed
raised its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points, or a
quarter of a percentage point.             
    Having raised its benchmark overnight lending rate three
times this year, the Fed projected three more hikes in each of
2018 and 2019 before a long-run level of 2.8 percent is reached.
    That outlook is unchanged from the last round of forecasts
in September. The dollar index against a basket of six major
currencies        dropped as low as 93.596.              A
weaker dollar generally boosts the price of dollar-denominated
gold. 
    "Economic activity has been rising at a solid rate ... job
gains have been solid," the Fed's policy-setting committee said
in a statement announcing the federal funds rate had been lifted
to a target range of 1.25 percent to 1.50 percent.
    Spot gold        was up 1 percent at $1,255.38 an ounce by
4:13PM EST (21:13 GMT).
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery settled up
$6.90, or 0.6 percent, at $1,248.60 per ounce. 
    Traders said inflation fears also supported gold's price,
even though inflation data released early in the session was
mild.             
    "From the price action in gold today, the latest price hike
isn't going to quell people's inflation expectations," said
Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors in San
Antonio. 
    "Gold is now in a transitional period. We are coming from an
environment of no inflation to finally trying to get a little
inflation."
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates because they push
up bond yields, reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
Rising interest rates also tend to boost the dollar, making gold
more expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    Outgoing Chair Janet Yellen's successor, Fed Governor Jerome
Powell, has hinted that he has a cautious approach to rate
increases.             
    U.S. stocks extended their gains after the release of the
Fed policy statement.     
    Treasury yields dropped to session lows and the U.S. dollar
weakened against a basket of currencies.                   
    In other precious metals, silver        silver was up 2.1
percent at $16.06 an ounce after earlier hitting a five-month
low of $15.59. 
    Platinum        was up 1 percent at $885 an ounce after
touching its lowest since February 2016 at $868.80 on Tuesday.
    Palladium        was up 0.4 percent at $1,016.80 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gareth Jones, Diane Craft and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.