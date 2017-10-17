FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 5 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall as dollar extends gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar up on speculation Trump might pick policy hawk as
Fed chief
    * Tension in Iraq, Korean peninsula prevent steep losses
    * Spot gold may drop to $1,281/oz - Technicals
    * Palladium off highest in over 16 years hit on Monday

 (Updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by
a firmer dollar but worries over geopolitical tensions in the
Middle East and on the Korean peninsula kept further losses in
check.
    Spot gold        was down 0.4 percent at $1,289.20 an ounce,
as of 0706 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for December
delivery slipped 0.9 percent to $1,291.70 per ounce.
    The dollar edged up against its peers on Tuesday, supported
by a rise in Treasury yields following a report that U.S.
President Donald Trump was favouring a policy hawk as the next
head of the Federal Reserve.       
    Trump will meet with Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday as
part of his search for a new candidate for her position, a
source familiar with the planned meeting said.             
    The Fed will probably need to raise interest rates in
December and then three of four times "over the course of next
year", assuming the U.S. unemployment rate continues to fall and
inflation rises, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said.
            
    "On the bearish side, a resilient dollar and rising interest
rates (and stocks) are all impacting gold negatively, while the
fragile geopolitical mosaic is offering an element of support,"
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
    Higher U.S. interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push
up bond yields, putting pressure on greenback-denominated gold. 
    
    "A lot of the price drivers that are clouding gold prices
are really geopolitical tensions rather than fundamentals," said
OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
    "Geopolitical tensions are a crucial and unquantifiable
factor when it comes to affecting prices, so it (gold) is just
all over the place now."
    Iraqi government forces captured the major Kurdish-held oil
city of Kirkuk on Monday, responding to a Kurdish referendum on
independence with a bold lightning strike that transforms the
balance of power in the oil-producing country.             
    The United States is not ruling out the eventual possibility
of direct talks with North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State John
J. Sullivan said on Tuesday, hours after Pyongyang warned
nuclear war might break out at any moment. 
    Spot gold may drop to $1,281 per ounce, as it failed to
break resistance at $1,305, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang
Tao.             
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.6 percent to
$17.08 an ounce.
    Platinum        was unchanged at $928.60 an ounce while
palladium        edged 0.3 percent higher to $975.50, after
hitting its best since February 2001 in the previous session.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

