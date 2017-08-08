FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as dollar holds gains
#Gold Market Report
August 8, 2017 / 1:22 AM / in 2 months

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as dollar holds gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 8 - Gold prices were steady early on Tuesday, hovering
around nearly two-week lows hit on Friday, with the U.S. dollar
buoyed by hopes of another interest rate hike this year after
robust U.S. employment data. 
                
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,258.20 per
ounce at 0046 GMT.    
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were
nearly flat at $1,264.20 per ounce.
    * The dollar steadied in Asian trading on Tuesday,
maintaining most of the gains it made on last week's employment
data that kept hope alive that the U.S. Federal Reserve could
still increase interest rates this year.       
    * But St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday
that the Fed could leave interest rates where they are for now
because inflation is not likely to rise much even if the U.S.
job market continues to improve.             
    * U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a door open for
dialogue with North Korea on Monday, saying Washington was
willing to talk to Pyongyang if it halted a series of recent
missile test launches.             
    * A broad measure of equity markets across the world climbed
to a record high on Monday, boosted by gains in Asia, while U.S.
and European markets were little changed, with U.S. energy
shares capping gains on the benchmark S&P 500 index.            
    * U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday after a
stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report the
previous session, with no major market drivers ahead of a slew
of government bond and corporate supply this week.          
    * Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03 percent to 786.87
tonnes on Monday from 787.14 tonnes on Friday.                 
    * British Prime Minister Theresa May's botched gamble on a
snap election has shaken public confidence in the government
with nearly two thirds of voters now negative about her
government's approach to Brexit talks, an ORB opinion poll
indicated.             

    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0130    Australia  NAB business conditions index    July  
    0600    Germany    Trade data                       June 
    0645    France     Trade data                       June 
    1000    U.S.       Small-business confidence index  July  
    1400    U.S.       JOLTS Job openings               June 

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)

