PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 1-week high as dollar holds steady
#Gold Market Report
December 14, 2017 / 4:48 AM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rises to 1-week high as dollar holds steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold may test resistance at $1,262/oz -technicals
    * U.S. CPI data, Fed outlook weigh on dollar
    * Markets wait for ECB rate decision

 (Updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit their highest in a week
on Thursday, as the dollar was on the defensive after tumbling
in the previous session following the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision on interest rates.
    The Fed raised benchmark rates for the third time this year
as widely expected, but maintained its outlook of three rate
increases in 2018 on low inflation concerns.             
    The dollar nursed losses on Thursday after falling on
sluggish U.S. November inflation data and as the Fed kept its
outlook on interest rates unchanged.                     
    "The dollar is taking a softer turn here in Asia. We're
seeing Shanghai come in and buying (gold)," a Hong Kong-based
trader said.  
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,256.40 an ounce at
0728 GMT, after earlier touching its highest since Dec. 7 at
$1,259.11.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.9 percent at $1,259.20. 
    Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is expected to stand
pat on monetary policy when it announces its decision on
interest rates at a meeting later in the day.                   
    "People factor too much hawkishness into these meetings and
it disappoints a bit and that's kind of what happened ... the
nervousness in the market helped gold," the trader said.
    "It's probably $1,245-$1,265 area for the moment, but I
would expect us (gold) to be bought."
    Spot gold may test resistance at $1,262 per ounce, a break
above which could lead to a gain to the next resistance level at
$1,276, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.             
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.1 percent
at $16.04 an ounce, after hitting a five-month low of $15.59 in
the previous session.
    Platinum        was unchanged at $884.65 an ounce. On
Tuesday, it touched its lowest since February, 2016.
    Palladium        was steady at $1,016.80 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath and Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
