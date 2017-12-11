FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
#Gold Market Report
December 11, 2017 / 11:04 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below $1,250/oz awaiting Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Markets gear up for Fed policy meeting this week
    * Money managers cut net gold, silver long positions
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Recasts, updates prices; adds comment, NEW YORK dateline)
    By Renita D. Young and Jan Harvey
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Gold steadied below
$1,250 an ounce on Monday after its biggest weekly drop in more
than six months as markets anticipated an interest rate hike
from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,244.77 per ounce
by 1:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT), while U.S. gold futures        for
February delivery settled down $1.50, or 0.1 percent, at
$1,246.90 per ounce. 
    Spot prices fell 2.5 percent last week, their biggest weekly
drop since May.
    The Fed is expected to lift rates at its two-day policy
meeting ending on Wednesday, but its accompanying statement will
be closely watched for any surprises. 
    "The question is going to be what the forward guidance will
be," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD
Securities in Toronto. "Do they get more hawkish, less hawkish,
address inflation, and what will the economic outlook be?
    "If comments come in on the dovish side, then gold will
rally," Melek added.
    Markets are also anticipating comments on the pace of future
rate hikes. Another two or three are expected in 2018, although
still-sluggish inflation and wage growth have raised question
marks over that view.  
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    In the wider markets, world stocks rose and equity
volatility neared a record low ahead of a raft of central bank
rate decisions, while newly launched bitcoin futures shot above
$18,000.            
    Hedge funds and money managers sharply reduced their net
long positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to
Dec. 5, U.S. data showed on Friday.        
    Net positions in silver took their largest drop on record,
by 34,915 contracts, Societe Generale said in a report.
    "Financial investors were downright fleeing from silver,"
Commerzbank said in a note. "The silver price has suffered
disproportionate losses since mid-November, as is also reflected
in the gold/silver ratio, which climbed last week to over 79."
    Silver        was down 0.5 percent at $15.76 an ounce.
    "Supplies are high, and demand is low," said Phillip
Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.
"Other metals have done better, like palladium."
    The platinum discount to palladium widened to around $120 on
Thursday, the steepest since April 2001.            
    Palladium        was up 0.2 percent at $1,008.70 an ounce,
while platinum        was up 0.3 percent at $889.80 an ounce
after touching its lowest since February 2016 last week.

    
 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
David Evans and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
