PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar firms ahead of U.S. consumer data
November 15, 2017 / 1:25 AM / 2 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar firms ahead of U.S. consumer data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady early Wednesday,
after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session,
as the dollar firmed and investors waited for cues from U.S.
consumer inflation data.       
                            
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,280.90 per
ounce at 0103 GMT. On Tuesday, gold touched a session low of
$1,270.56, a bottom since Nov. 6, before recovering to gain
about 0.2 percent.
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery slipped
0.2 percent to $1,280.90.
    * The dollar index       , which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major rivals, edged up 0.1 percent. The
immediate focus for the dollar was data on U.S. consumer prices
due later in the day.    
    * Four of the world's top central bankers promised on
Tuesday to keep openly guiding investors about future policy
moves as they slowly withdraw the huge monetary stimulus rolled
out during the financial crisis.            
    * U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday linked repealing a key
component of Obamacare to their ambitious tax-cut plan, raising
new political risks and uncertainties for the tax measure that
financial markets have been monitoring closely for
months.            
    * U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in October,
driven by a surge in the cost of services, leading to the
biggest annual increase in wholesale inflation in more than
5-1/2 years.             
    * The Federal Reserve should keep its benchmark interest
rate at current levels until there is an upswing in inflation,
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Tuesday.
            
    * Meanwhile, one of the newest Fed policymakers Raphael
Bostic said on Tuesday he still backs a December interest-rate
hike and that he would need to see further weakness in U.S.
inflation and local signs of economic weakness to cause him to
shelve expectations for gradual policy tightening.             
    * U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions acknowledged on
Tuesday he was aware of contact between Donald Trump's election
campaign and Russian intermediaries, again modifying a previous
statement about the extent of connections to Moscow.
            
    * The euro zone's annual economic growth rate outstripped
that of the United States in the third quarter, setting up 2017
as the best year for the currency area since financial markets
crashed a decade ago.             
    * Paulson & Co left its stake in gold investments unchanged
in the third quarter, as concerns about North Korea's nuclear
weapons program helped lift bullion prices to a 13-month high, a
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed on
Tuesday.             
    * Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday after weaker crude oil
prices took a toll on Wall Street, while the euro kept big gains
after enjoying a boost from robust German economic growth.
           

 (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru
Editing by Richard Pullin)

