PRECIOUS-Palladium jumps to highest since Feb 2001, gold dips

* Palladium reaches highest since February 2001 * Fed nominee Powell seen supporting dovish policy * Dollar index rebounds from Monday's two-month low * GRAPHIC-Plat/palladium ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1QjSZAC (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds palladium hits highest since February 2001) By Renita D. Young and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Palladium jumped 2 percent on Tuesday to its highest price since February 2001, as traders expecting higher demand from the automotive industry piled into the metal on the first day of its new futures contract, while gold slipped slightly as the U.S. dollar advanced. Palladium rose to a session high of $1,028.30, its highest since February 2001. At 3:56 p.m. ET (2056 GMT) it was at $1,025.15. "The automotive industry and the global economy have been really strong," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago. He said the rally also gained pace as traders took on new positions a day after the December COMEX palladium futures contract expired. Gold edged lower as the dollar strengthened after U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee at his confirmation hearing that the Fed was likely to raise interest rates next month. Powell, who aims to succeed current chair Janet Yellen and her predecessor Ben Bernanke, said the Fed should "respond decisively" to any new economic crisis. After the hearing, the U.S. dollar index rose against a basket of currencies, rebounding from Monday's two-month low. U.S. equities hit new highs. Rising U.S. interest rates can pressure gold prices because they tend to strengthen the dollar and push U.S. bond yields higher, reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Spot gold dipped 0.1 percent to $1,292.70 an ounce by 3:41 p.m. EST (2041 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 50 cents, or 0.04 percent, at $1,294.90 per ounce. So far in November, gold has stayed within its narrowest trading range of any month since late 2005. "We’ve seen active buying on dips, yet certainly the pressure of the idea of a pending rate hike - a good portion of that is more than factored into the market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures in Chicago. Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen said the upcoming tax vote in the U.S. Congress and tensions over North Korea might move create enough activity in the gold market to move prices out of their narrow range. Silver was down 1 percent at $16.85 per ounce, while platinum was 0.1 percent higher at $948.20. Platinum has broadly maintained a historically unusual discount to sister metal palladium since late September. "As platinum prices increase, palladium prices should increase in tandem, keeping the spread wide," Streible added. (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)