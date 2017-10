Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Unifor union said on Sunday its members at General Motors Co’s CAMI auto assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario are on a strike from 1059 pm Sept. 17 as it failed to reach a tentative agreement with the automaker.

The union was in talks with GM about the company's decision to cut jobs and shift some production work to Mexico. bit.ly/2xryYKd (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)