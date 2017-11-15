FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery
Sections
Featured
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
The road to Brexit
May prepared to up divorce bill offer - Sun
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Arts
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450 million
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
Sport
Peru down New Zealand to complete World Cup lineup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
November 15, 2017 / 3:26 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

GM CEO Barra details plan for new EV family, lower-cost battery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra is expected to tell investors on Wednesday that the automaker plans to launch a new family of electric vehicles in 2021 with batteries that will cost about 30 percent less than those used on the current Chevrolet Bolt.

Barra’s presentation adds new details to what was known about GM’s aggressive electrification strategy.

GM’s shares were down 1.7 percent to $42.26 in mid-morning trade. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Nick Carey in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.