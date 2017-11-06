FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GoDaddy quarterly profit jumps nearly five fold
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 6, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 8 hours

GoDaddy quarterly profit jumps nearly five fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc reported a near five-fold surge in quarterly profit, as the website hoster booked a gain from the sale of its European business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $22.4 million, or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.8 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The net income included income from discontinued operations of $22.9 million, related to the sale of its German managed hosting provider PlusServer.

Total revenue rose to $582.2 million from $472.1 million.

GoDaddy completed its acquisition of Host Europe Group in April, expanding its footprint in Europe. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.