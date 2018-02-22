FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

GoDaddy reports 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - GoDaddy Inc on Thursday reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as the web-hosting company expanded its customer base with its acquisition of Host Europe Group last year.

Net income attributable to the company was $92.6 million, or 54 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $602.2 million from $485.9 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

